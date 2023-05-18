Home » Captured for homicide in Campoalegre
News

by admin
According to the investigation carried out by the Criminal Investigation and Prosecutor’s Office, this act of blood would have occurred due to a fight over a 100,000-peso bill.

In the development of the investigations carried out by the Huila Police Department for the crimes of affectation to life and integrity in the rice capital of Huila, a subject known as ‘Palomo’ was captured in the last hours, which is indicated by the homicide with a knife that occurred on April 20 of this year in the Alfonso Lopez neighborhood.

According to Colonel Gustavo Camargo, commander of the Huila Police Department, based on the evidence collected by the investigators in the case, it was possible to establish that this act of intolerance, in which Carlos Duvan Montealegre lost his life, occurred in a fight with a knife between the two men, while fighting for a 100 thousand pesos bill.

Alias ​​’Palomo’, 25 years old, has a prior conviction for theft and entries in the SPOA system of the Prosecutor’s Office for drug trafficking. At this moment he is being presented by the local Neiva Life Unit Prosecutor’s Office 5 before a guarantee control judge, waiting for his judicial situation to be defined.

