‘True Story Expedition’ Cambodian nurse, “I administered propofol to the late Seo Se-won”… a direct confession

(Source = Capture from MBC’s ‘Real Story Expedition’)

It was revealed that the late Seo Se-won took propofol on the day of his death.

In MBC’s ‘True Story Expedition’, which aired on the 18th, while the death of the late Seo Se-won was spotlighted, a nurse testified that he had directly administered propofol to the deceased.

Previously, Seo Se-won died on the 20th of last month at a hospital in Cambodia after receiving fluid. At the time, local police in Cambodia said that the cause of death was cardiac arrest caused by diabetes. However, as white sap was found at the scene of the deceased’s death, it was speculated that propofol, a sleeping anesthetic, was administered.

However, an acquaintance of the deceased said, “It was yellow sap. I think I got hit about two-thirds of them,” he said. “I’m also suspicious. How did she get back?” he lamented. A local pharmacist also confirmed that the yellow sap was a vitamin.

However, a local Korean resident said, “Seo Se-won carried the white sap like his life.” He knows he is going to die,” he said somewhat differently. Regarding this, Mr. Kim, the deceased’s partner, denied the deceased’s administration of propofol, saying, “I don’t have propofol itself, so what’s certain?”

However, the nurse who gave the injection to Seo Se-won said, “Vitamin C and propofol with sodium were injected separately.” Also, regarding the source of propofol, “Seo Se-won brought it. It had already been opened,” he said, “I injected two bottles of 50ml and a total of 100ml,” surprising everyone.

In response, Sungkyunkwan University Department of Anesthesia and Pain Medicine Professor Kim Deok-gyeong said, “If you get 100 ml at once, you will die unconditionally. But if you hit 100ml at once, you will die, of course.”

The nurse said, “The driver helped me put the medicine. He told me to inject all 100mL,” he said. “That day, the driver said that Seo Se-won gets two bottles of propofol two or three times a week. It’s all true and there are no lies.”