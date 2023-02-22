Home News Captured in Aguazul subject indicated for the homicide of a man in Barranca de Upía
News

Members of SIJIN Meta and the National Army, managed to capture in Aguazul a subject wanted for the crimes of aggravated homicide and manufacturing, trafficking, carrying and/or possession of firearms, accessories, parts and/or ammunition.

This subject had a valid arrest warrant issued by the Municipal Court No. 01 of Barranca de Upía.

According to the investigations, this subject was wanted for the events recorded on June 10, 2022, when he called his victim and summoned her to later drive her to the Las Moras village in the municipality of Barranca de Upía, and while there, he killed her with gun fire, apparently for a possible settling of scores and control of micro-trafficking routes.

The captured man was left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office No. 12 Sectional of Villavicencio Life Unit, Meta, where he must answer for his criminal record.

Colonel Jeison Freddy Sora Cruz, Commander of the Meta Police Department, referred to the capture:

Source: Meta Police

