Of Simona Marchetti

The German chemist Benjamin List, who won the prestigious award in 2021, is willing to give his medal to the 26-year-old Japanese international, who is in the sights of the Premier League when his contract expires

With 13 goals and 5 assists in the 30 seasonal games played so far between the Bundesliga, Champions League and German Cup, Daichi Kamada one of the stars of Eintracht Frankfurt, however the best on Tuesday evening in the Champion’s defeat against Napoli, and therefore it is normal that have the eyes of half of the Premier League focused on him for a while (Tottenham in primis, but also Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester United). In reality, the 26-year-old Japanese international whose contract is about to expire and given that so far the renewal negotiations have not shown any progress, farewell to the German club seems to be a highly probable hypothesis.

But he thought about giving a hand to Eintracht Benjamin List, Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 2021 and huge fan of the team defeated by Napoli in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League (goals from Osimhen and Di Lorenzo), who made Kamada a proposal that was difficult to refuse. I’m willing to give him anything he wants, even my Nobel Prize medal. Just stay with us, List said all Image.

While admitting that he has a preference for Hasebe, the illustrious chemist confessed that he would be very saddened by any departure of the Japanese midfielder: hence the idea of ​​the unusual exchange. If he decides to leave Eintracht, he will break my heart. For this reason I’ll put my medal on the scale, if it stays, I’ll give it to him, assured List. Now the decision is up to Kamada: is staying at Eintracht worth a Nobel prize? See also Giro d'Italia 2022, Hindley's triumph. Stage 21 in Sobrero. Final general classification - Sport