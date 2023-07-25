Home » Captured when extorting money at a construction site
News

Two young people were captured in the last few hours by the Police in Quibdó, after, apparently, they delivered extortionary pamphlets to an engineer who was carrying out a construction site, located in the Flor de Mayo neighborhood.

The arrest was carried out by units attached to the National Community Surveillance Model, after they were alerted by the victim about the presence of the alleged criminals.

The captured were left at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office, so that they answer for the crime of extortion.

