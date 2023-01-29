With his disruptive methods, the eccentric professor will take over “Los Graves”, embarking with them on a transformative musical journey that will help heal wounds and inspire each of the young people to express their unique talent, finding together a hopeful common path. At the same time, they will discover the mysterious past that the professor hides.

Recorded in different locations in Colombia, the new series features original songs composed by Vives that cover different typical rhythms of the country, highlighting regional cultural values. Very soon you will be able to enjoy the soundtrack on digital platforms.

Composed of 10 episodes and aimed at the whole family, The Bass Club brings to the fore values ​​that transcend borders and generations.such as the importance of teamwork, solidarity and respect for differences. In a cheerful and optimistic tone, the series addresses topics of interest to audiences of all ages, such as the transition from adolescence to adulthood, music as a way to find one’s own voice, and the reunion with oneself through reconnection. with what we are passionate about.

They complete the cast of The bass club actors Kevin Bury (“Pa-Pi-Yón”), Elena Vives (“Amalia”), Brainer Gamboa (“Romario”), Maria Fernanda Marin (“Lala”), Catherine Polo (“Martina”), Gregorio Drink (“Raphaelo”), Manuela Duque (“Roxana”), Salome Camargo (“Cami”), Juan Camilo Gonzalez (“Dardo”), Juan Diego Baker (“Panchito”), Pitizion (“KJ”), Juan Manuel Lenis (“Peter”), Luis Fernando Salas (“Ocampo”), Giseth, Deisy and Zoila Mariano (“Thrills”), Melanie Dell ́Olmo (“Sara”) and Sharik Abusaid (“Lina”).