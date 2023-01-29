Two pieces of news , one more surprising than the other. The first is that in Germany this year there is a balanced championship. The second is that Bayern Munich, in 2023, has still never managed to win. In the third match of the calendar year, the Bavarians did not go beyond a 1-1 draw at home against Eintracht Frankfurt. Goals from Sané in the 34th minute and Kolo Muani in the 69th minute decide. Nagelsmann’s team is first, but only one point ahead of Union Berlin, two ahead of Leipzig and three ahead of Freiburg.

THE RACE

—

Bayern line up with the 4-1-4-1, with Coman, Müller, Musiala and Sané behind Choupo-Moting. The game is lively, balanced, with chances on both sides. Both teams play to win, and although there are no great chances, the pace is high. In the 25th minute Kolo Muani was thrown towards the opponent’s goal, Sommer took a risk and made a slide outside his own penalty area. The intervention seems clean, but the referee warns the Bavarian goalkeeper for which the Eintracht players even ask for a red card. Bayern responded in the 30th minute, with Müller who, from an excellent position, kicked with a sure shot, but was closed by Tuta. In the 33rd minute another (double) chance: Kimmich kicks, Trapp clears, the ball reaches Müller, but the Eintracht goalkeeper is still attentive. A few seconds after the goal: it is Sané, served by Müller, who surprises Trapp with a strong and well-placed shot. Bayern seem to be able to control the game, but it is only a momentary sensation: in the 54th minute Ndicka tries a bicycle kick, in the 69th minute the equalizer arrives: Kolo Muani breaks through on the left, and is served on the run by Kamada, the Frenchman overtakes Upamecano and throws him behind Sommer. Bayern only met again in the 88th minute (Müller headed in), but the last chance fell to Eintracht who even risked winning it: Borré, in the 90th minute, shot hard towards Sommer’s goal, it was Upamecano who deflected the finish and ensure that the ball goes just a little. Proving that there is balance in the Bundesliga this year. And that even the episodes can make a difference. Like it hasn’t happened for a long time.