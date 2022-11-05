MILAN – Carlotta Rossignoli, 23-year-old from Verona, model influencer and a few days ago graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan with full marks in advance of all her colleagues, in a few days she rose to national prominence first as a student prodigy and then as a target of fierce criticism on social media, also fueled by some of her classmates.
