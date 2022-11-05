Home News Carlotta Rossignoli: “Yes, I go on TV and travel a lot, but for my record degree no one has favored me”
News

Carlotta Rossignoli: “Yes, I go on TV and travel a lot, but for my record degree no one has favored me”

by admin
Carlotta Rossignoli: “Yes, I go on TV and travel a lot, but for my record degree no one has favored me”

MILAN – Carlotta Rossignoli, 23-year-old from Verona, model influencer and a few days ago graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan with full marks in advance of all her colleagues, in a few days she rose to national prominence first as a student prodigy and then as a target of fierce criticism on social media, also fueled by some of her classmates.

See also  New forms, new technologies, new pavilions-reporters "explored" the 2021 Service Trade Fair in advance-West China (Shaanxi News Network)

You may also like

Letizia Moratti in Milan with Calenda and Renzi...

Erdos Officially Responds to the “Humanized Announcement”: Preventing...

Two hundred kids at a safety lesson on...

Ominous omen of tyrant zombies—-The event of Hu...

Acrobatic thieves climb the gutters of an apartment...

Hubei added 61 new cases of local asymptomatic...

Belluno, the flag raising for November 4th in...

Covid, the weekly data: 166 thousand cases and...

The female county party secretary in Xiangyuan, Shanxi...

Deeply promote the new great project of party...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy