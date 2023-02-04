In the most recent broadcast of Caracol TV’s Día a Día morning program, unexpected news was presented. The presenters of said program were very happy, because his partner, the renowned journalist Carolina Soto surprised them with the announcement.

The caleña introduced her “new son”. A brand of makeup pencils that she very proudly exhibited at one point in the program. Catalina Gómez, Carolina Cruz and Iván Lalinde applauded at the news of the new venture of their partner from Día a Día.

‘Glam Eyes’ is the name of their new product. “So many months working on a project that today is a reality! Eyeliners and eyeshadow in 3 colors! Available at www.catalinajaramillo.com.co and from next week in all physical stores of Catalina Jaramillo”the presenter later shared on her Instagram account.