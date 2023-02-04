Carolina Soto from Día a Día presented her "new son"
In the most recent broadcast of Caracol TV’s Día a Día morning program, unexpected news was presented. The presenters of said program were very happy, because his partner, the renowned journalist Carolina Soto surprised them with the announcement.
The caleña introduced her “new son”. A brand of makeup pencils that she very proudly exhibited at one point in the program. Catalina Gómez, Carolina Cruz and Iván Lalinde applauded at the news of the new venture of their partner from Día a Día.
‘Glam Eyes’ is the name of their new product. “So many months working on a project that today is a reality! Eyeliners and eyeshadow in 3 colors! Available at www.catalinajaramillo.com.co and from next week in all physical stores of Catalina Jaramillo”the presenter later shared on her Instagram account.
- Also read: Salvadoran streamer exposes ‘La Liendra’ after international event
View this post on Instagram
The tender message from Carmen Villalobos to her boyfriend for his birthday
The ‘influencer’ from La Tebaida, Quindío, participated in the most recent version of ESLAND, an awards ceremony awarded to the best of the digital world of Spain, Latin America and Andorra. The Colombian did not miss the moment and published photos with global-scale streamers such as Ibai Llanos and Juan Guarnizo.
“Monsters beasts animals and good people I met today. I’m leaving for my land motivated and ready to break on Twitch”commented ‘La Liendra’ on her Instagram where she shared details of her participation in the event with her followers.
However. Not everything was rosy. In a transmission after the great event held in Mexico, Komanche, a renowned Salvadoran streamer, shared in one of his transmissions the meeting he had with ‘La Liendra’, of which he did not remember his name very well: “One came up to me. that had the name of a disease that damages his hair.” In addition, he added that the Colombian had an incessant desire to be part of the Squid Games, a reality format that Netflix will do in that country based on his successful series: The Squid Game.
- Read the full news here: Carmen Villalobos’ tender message to her boyfriend for his birthday