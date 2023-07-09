Cars: Wec, Toyota wins the 6 Hours of Monza ahead of Ferrari – Emilia-Romagna

Third for Peugeot, sixth for the Reds who had won at Le Mans

(ANSA) – ROME, JULY 09 – The 6 Hours of Monza, the fifth stage of the WEC 2023, brought Toyota back to victory with Kobayashi who crossed the finish line in front of the Ferrari 499P driven in the last stage of the race by Antonio Fuoco. Third position for the Peugeot 9×8, which conquered the podium with Di Resta, confirming the improvements of his hypercar.



The rolling start saw the number 7 Toyota hold first position, followed in its slipstream by the number 50 Ferrari, while at the first chicane the other Toyota, the number 8, touched the number 51 Ferrari causing the red forced to lose valuable positions.



Among the salient episodes of the race was the entry of the safety car about 20 minutes into the race, with the number 8 Toyota hitting an Aston Martin LM GTE Am lapping, forcing it to go off the road. A situation that was repeated 2 hours and 13 minutes after the start of the competition due to a contact between two LMP2 class prototypes, and about 1 hour and 30 minutes after the end of the race, following the mechanical problems caused by a Porsche 963. The latter allowed the number 50 Ferrari 499P, driven by Fuoco, to close the gap to Kobayashi’s number 7 Toyota, but with the following stops the Japanese car took off even if the Ferrari remained in its slipstream .



Fuoco’s effort was not enough for Ferrari, and Toyota returned to winning ways after the defeat at Le Mans with an advantage of just over 16 seconds, the other Ferrari 499P, number 51, with Giovinazzi at the wheel, sixth.



In LMP2 the Jota number 28 triumphed ahead of the Alpine number 36 and the WRT number 41, while among the LM GTE Ams a Porsche hat-trick was recorded with the 911 numbers 77, 60 and 86, which crossed the finish line ahead of the Corvette number 33.



(ANSA).



