Lucas Hernandez, 2018 world champion with the Blues, joins PSG

Will a French world champion hunt another? While the tense epistolary exchanges multiply between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and its star striker, Kylian Mbappé – around his contract extension or not – the capital club announced, Sunday, July 9, the recruitment of the French international defender, Lucas Hernandez, world champion in Russia with the Blues (and Mbappé) in 2018, who leaves Bayern Munich to join the banks of the Seine.

The versatile 27-year-old defender (central or left side) has signed up until 2028, writes PSG in a press release. The one, whose brother, Theo, evolves at AC Milan and with the Blues, is the fifth summer recruit of the French champion, after the Slovak Milan Skriniar, with whom he could form the central hinge, the Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte, the Spanish striker Marco Asensio and Korean attacking midfielder Lee Kang-In. The announcements of these recruitments have been shelled since Thursday, while the Parisian players must meet Monday for the recovery – a little later for the many internationals.

“I feel a lot of joy! assured “Lucky” Hernandez in the press release. I had been waiting to join PSG for a long time, it finally happened. » The former Bayern Munich and Atlético de Madrid player will compete, for the central hinge, with newcomer Milan Skriniar and captain Marquinhos, while waiting for Presnel Kimpembe, world champion 2018 at his side, to be handed over of the rupture of his Achilles tendon.

If he can bring his “grinta” to a team regularly reprimanded for its lack of character, the son of former player Jean-François Hernandez questions on the physical level. In four years at Bayern, the Frenchman has played only one hundred and seven games with the Bavarian team – less than Neymar or Marco Verratti at PSG, regularly mocked for their absence from major matches due to injury. The French defender is also just recovering from a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee suffered from the ninth minute of the first match of the French team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He has not played a single game since his operation.

