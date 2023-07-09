The suspect in the murder of Noah said that he has a restraining order Info

The suspect in the murder of Noa Milivojev lied that he did not see her because he had a restraining order.

Source: TikTok/noa.diva/Screenshot/Private archive

Tiktoker Noa Milivojev (18) from Kovilji was brutally murdered, and the suspect for this crime is OD (33) danima lied to the police, her and his friends that he did not know where she was and that she did not come to him on June 17, when she disappeared.

According to the source, the suspect told his friends who had been looking for Noa for days that he couldn’t possibly see her because he had a restraining order. “Noa Milivojev’s family and friends were worried on June 17 when she told them she was going to her boyfriend in Belgrade, after which she stopped answering them and her phone was unavailable. It was strange to them all, because it didn’t look like her to act like that, so they immediately started looking for her.Of course, first they got in touch with her boyfriend OD However, he told them that Noa didn’t even come to his place because they were in a fight. Allegedly, he told them that she had previously reported him to the police and that a restraining order had been imposed on him, which is why he would not be allowed to see her even if he wanted to.“, said the source.

The suspect’s story was suspicious to her friends, so they reported her disappearance to the police on June 19. They stated that on the day of her disappearance, she went to see her boyfriend, who is violent and aggressive towards her. “The police immediately called OD in for an interview. He lied that she didn’t even come to him,” the source said.

As the days went by and there was no sign of the teenager, she became increasingly worried and called and texted her boyfriend several times, begging him to tell them where she was. “He didn’t show an iota of empathy for the poor people, but was very rude and unpleasant. In one message, he wrote to Noah’s cousin, allegedly, to leave him alone, otherwise he would sue them. Can you imagine?! Him suing them, and he killed their child, really terrible,” said the interlocutor.

As previously announced by the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade, which is leading the investigation, OD defended himself by remaining silent during the hearing, although he had previously confessed to the crime to the police. “According to the order to conduct the investigation, it is suspected that on an unspecified day, in the period from June 17 to July 6, in the apartment where he lives in the center of Belgrade, he killed the victim in a cruel and insidious manner. He did this by, as is suspected, when NM, with whom he was in a relationship, came to him, the suspect entered into a verbal and physical conflict with her, and most likely strangled her and cut her body, most likely with a knife. He then arranged the body parts in a larger PVC box, a smaller PVC barrel, a smaller water balloon and a PVC bucket into which he then poured an unknown chemical in order to decompose the body parts and thus hide all traces,” it was stated. is in the announcement:

Acquaintances and neighbors of OD say that at the time of Noe Milivojev’s disappearance, they saw him regularly, that he behaved normally. “During this period, he called a friend and asked him if he wanted to go for a beer, because he was stressed. The friend suggested that he come to his place, but the OD told him that his apartment was a mess because he had a flood in bathroom,” says the source.

