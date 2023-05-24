Case against Álvaro Uribe will remain open, as determined by a judge

What is the process that is being carried out against Álvaro Uribe?

The case for which the ex-president can go to trial began in 2012 when the Supreme Court of Justice, due to a complaint by the former president against Senator Iván Cepeda, decided not to open an investigation against the left-wing congressman and, instead, initiated an investigation against him. process the former president for witness tampering.

Later, in mid-2018, the Court called Uribe to investigate for procedural fraud and bribery, since the investigations of that high court pointed out that the former president, through third parties, such as the lawyer Diego Cadena, apparently tried to manipulate Uribe. former paramilitaries to testify against Cepeda.

One of the most critical points in the process was on August 4, 2020, when the Investigation Chamber of the Supreme Court ordered Uribe’s house arrest.

However, on the 18th of the same month, the ex-president resigned from his seat in the Senate, losing his status as a registered office, for which reason the Supreme Court of Justice lost its jurisdiction in the case, which went to the Prosecutor’s Office.

On October 10 of the same year, a judge ordered the release of Uribe, who despite not having a public position maintains intense political activity in different parts of the country.

With information from the EFE agency*