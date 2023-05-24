Case of capital gains, 10 penalty points to Juventus

The Federal Court of Appeal of the GIGC, called by the Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport to renew its assessment on the sanction to be imposed on Juventus for the so-called “Case Capital Gains” has sanctioned with the Device 22 May 2023, n. 112 (text at the bottom) the Juventus club with ten penalty points in the standings to be served in the current football season.

The Court also acquitted the following managers of the charges:

Pavel Nedved

Paolo Garimberti

Assia Grazioli Venier

Caitlin Mary Hughes

Daniela Marilungo

Francis Roncaglio

Enrico Vellano

The Federal Court of Appeal was presided over by Ida Raiola.

The new “high” ranking of the Serie A championship is therefore currently the following:

Naples (86 points) Lazio (68 points) Inter (66 points) Milan (64 points) Atalanta (61 points) Rome (60 points) Juventus (59 points) Monza (52 points) Bologna (50 points) Turin (50 points)

Juventus Football Club SpA has declared that it is awaiting the publication of the reasons and reserves the right, in defense of its interests, “to evaluate the proposition of an appeal to the Sports Guarantee College within the terms established by the Sports Regulations”.

The request formulated by the head of the federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè against Juventus was 11 penalty points in the team’s standings and 8 months of inhibition for the 7 former Juventus managers. The second degree of sports justice therefore found itself discussing the case for the third time, after that of 27 May 2022 which ended with the acquittal of the clubs involved (given the impossibility of establishing a real parameter for the economic evaluation of the players ) and that of 20 January 2023 (with a 15-point penalty for Juventus and inhibition of managers, in the light of new elements that emerged from the Prisma investigation).

Finally, yesterday’s news that Juventus was deferred for the salary manoeuvre by the Federal Prosecutor who disputes the violation of article 4 paragraph 1 of the Sports Justice Code (principles of loyalty, correctness and probity) for acts and behaviors put in place by its managers and relating to 4 different aspects under investigation: salary maneuver 2019-2020 season, salary maneuver for the 2020-2021 season, agents and partnerships with other clubs..

FIGC, Federal Court of Appeal, SU, Device n. 112/2023

