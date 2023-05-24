because stagnant water after the flood is a danger

Now the danger is stagnant water, or the putrid water that rises from the sewers, with concrete sanitation risks, according to experts. A sort of new emergency, as if mud and landslides weren’t enough. Because floods like the one that hit Emilia-Romagna can have effects on citizens’ health not only directly, as a consequence of the destruction caused by flooding of the area, but also indirectly, with repercussions that are recorded in the medium-long term. This was underlined by the experts of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima), launching an alarm on the “hygienic-sanitary and psychological risks” in the areas overwhelmed by bad weather.

“A flood causes death by drowning, heart attack, hypothermia, electrical injuries and wounds, but these are only the direct and immediately visible effects of the emergency”, explains the president of SIMA, Alessandro Miani, in a statement. “Indirect effects, on the other hand, can only be monitored in the long term. Suffice it to say that the overflow of wastewater caused by floods increases the risk of infection,” says Miani.

Because we talk about the risk of infections and extraordinary vaccines in flooded areas

It will take days or weeks for the stagnant water in the flooded areas to completely drain away: too many to avoid potential health risks. Such infections, especially in the elderly and children, can be caused by “norovirus, hepatitis A, rotavirus gastroenteritis, infections caused by parasites, bacterial infections due to campylobacter, escherichia coli, salmonella, etc.,” warns the president of Sima. According to the expert, in similar situations, therefore, “the risk of gastrointestinal diseases, dermatitis, conjunctivitis grows exponentially. But real poisonings are also possible, for example in the event of rupture of underground pipes, overflowing of toxic of chemicals stored in the ground”, continues Miani. Furthermore, “stagnant water in houses and along the streets – continues Miani – causes a massive presence of mosquitoes which increases the risk of transmission of diseases carried by these insects to humans”.

Concerns shared by Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases at the San Martino hospital in Genoa. “Today the real risk for the inhabitants of flooded areas in Romagna are infections that could be really serious – he said -. Living together and having constant contact with sewage water and with water that has been in contact with animal carcasses poses the most fragile population – children and the elderly – at risk of gastroenteritis, dermatitis and conjunctivitis.Beware of hepatitis A, salmonella, colibacteria, but also amoeba and leptospire.You must wear gloves and boots, avoiding walking in the water on foot naked. The risk of epidemics is possible and must be avoided by all means”.

The rules to follow and extraordinary vaccinations

Precisely to avoid skin or gastrointestinal infections due to stagnant water, the municipality of Ravenna has released a document from the Romagna local health authority which refers to the indications and rules of health behavior for the citizens and volunteers involved in the flood. as flood waters can be contaminated by wastewater from sewage systems, or by chemicals and agricultural or industrial waste, with possible impacts on health. Prophylactic vaccinations are also evaluated.

The document deals with potential dangers and rules of conduct, as well as recommendations for cleaning and disinfection. “First of all – writes the health company – remember to protect yourself during the clearing and / or cleaning operations: do not expose yourself to risky situations and do not carry out actions or maneuvers that could compromise your safety or that of other volunteers. Carry out the cleaning and clearing activities compatibly with your health conditions and psychophysical abilities”. Below, the vademecum of the Romagna health authority on the potential dangers to citizens’ health.

Tetanus – You must have a valid tetanus vaccination (last booster dose within the last 10 years). The vaccination status can be verified on the electronic health file or alternatively for residents of Romagna it can be requested by email at [email protected] If you need a booster, you can go to the vaccination clinics in Lugo, Faenza, Ravenna and Cervia during clinic hours and without an appointment (Ravenna Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 8.30-12.30/ Thursday 14.30-17.00, Cervia Tuesday 14.30-12.30 17.00/ Thursday 8.30-12.30, Lugo Tuesday and Thursday 8.30-12.30/ Tuesday 14.30-17.00, Faenza Monday, Tuesday and Friday 8.30-12.30/ Thursday 14.30-17.00) or at the Community House of Conselice (Ravenna), where in the morning on Friday 26 May from 9:30 to 13:00 it will be possible to carry out the vaccination without an appointment, only for residents of the municipality.

Gastrointestinal infections – When floods impact the sewage system and wastewater, there is an increased risk of contracting infections affecting the gastrointestinal system which manifests itself in vomiting and/or diarrhoea. Remember not to touch your eyes, nose and mouth with muddy hands and whenever possible wash with soap and water.

Use of running water – In flooded areas it is recommended to follow the instructions of your municipality of residence to be updated on the potability of the water supplied.

Electricity and gas – Remember not to turn on the light or gas, or household appliances, if the system and sockets have been wet. It will be possible to relight them safely only after checking by qualified personnel.

Mold and spores – Over the days, water and humidity can give rise to mold and spores that are dangerous to your health. Try to ventilate the areas of the house affected by the flood as much as possible, to favor the drying of walls and floors. It is important to maintain proper ventilation even during cleaning activities, and remember to protect, when possible by isolating them, any uncontaminated areas from the spread of dust, mold and spores. In the event of close contact with surfaces covered in mould, cover your nose and mouth with a cloth or better with a mask, preferably Ffp2.

Use of combustion generators – If you use this type of generator, be careful because they can produce carbon monoxide or other dangerous and odorless substances, therefore use them safely and preferably in outdoor and ventilated areas.

Recommended clothing – If you are involved in the removal and disposal of material and mud, you should be equipped with: gloves in waterproof material, easily washable and disinfectable; boots or in any case adequate footwear in waterproof material, easily washable and disinfectable; clothing washable at 60°C (alternatively disposable overalls, or overalls in easily washable and disinfectable material); if possible goggles or visor in washable and disinfectable material

Rules of conduct – If possible, avoid contact with flood waters, in order not to be contaminated by polluted water or soil. When this is unavoidable, follow the advice given in the table.

Tips for cleaning and disinfection – Clean all hard surfaces such as walls and floors with warm water and detergents. If the surfaces are rough, scrub with a stiff brush, remembering to protect the respiratory tract from dust. If things have been wet for more than two days, take everything you can outside to dry. Remove contaminated or moldy materials and debris that has been contaminated with sewage, water or mud. Remove anything made of cellulose, wood or natural fibers that can absorb water and sewage, as they can become grounds for health-hazardous mold growth, even if not visible. Clothes contaminated with mud and sewage should be washed in hot water.

Lastly, the Romagna health authority reminds you to report “situations such as the detection of asbestos cement, animal carcasses or other hygienic-sanitary problems to the public health department by sending an email to [email protected] , or by contacting the telephone number 333.2037593 (available from Monday to Friday from 7.30 to 18.00).A prompt availability service is available for the remaining time slots and on holidays, which can be activated via the hospital switchboard: Ravenna hospital tel 0544285111; Lugo hospital tel 0545214111; Faenza hospital tel 0546601111″.

Continue reading on Today.it…