Salute, Boschi: “The bill on cancer oblivion in the Chamber in July. The goal is the unanimous approval within the year”

“Classroom discussion of the bill on cancer oblivion is expected in July“, an issue on which other European countries have already legislated, including the European Parliament. Our goal is to obtain unanimous approval within the year and we are also comforted by the support that the government has let us know it intends to give”: this was the announcement by Maria Elena Boschi, a member of parliament for Italia Viva, during a press conference held in the House.

At the center of the presentation, a bill on cancer oblivionsigned by parliamentarians of various political forces both majority and opposition including Lorenzo Guerini of the Democratic Party, Cristina Rossello of Fi, Vanessa Cattoi of the League, Dieter Steger of the Autonomies.

In fact, Boschi underlined, “transversality and non-partisan model” I am the spirit this bill is being brought forward. “There is a transversal commitment to the oncology issue”, observed the parliamentarians present.

“So my colleague Boschi says it right when she underlines that Parliament must be united on certain battles“, observes the Northern League MP Cattoi, explaining that the proposal is divided into 5 articles,”in which we try to overcome barriers and obstacles towards ex-oncological patients who have overcome the disease“.

The proposal concerns “about a million people” in Italy, as he explained Maria Elena Boschi. Also for this reason “the legislative process must run”, he underlines Steger. “It’s about a gesture of civilization. The right to be forgotten is above all a gesture of civility”, stated the parliamentarians present. Furthermore, the Venezuelan showgirl also participated in the press conference Carolina Marconi, recovered from a tumor.

On these issues, Boschi underlines, “it makes no sense to put the flags of parties, Marrocco and I of Forza Italia are rapporteurs of a unified text, which we will file tomorrow and we think that the approval times will be quick”. On oncological oblivion, recalls Boschi, “we do not have legislation unlike many other countries such as France, Belgium and Portugal and there is a European resolution which calls for legislation by 2025, we hope to approve it by this year”.

In short, a bill designed to overcome an injustice“because those who have recovered for a few years still suffer discrimination when they ask for a mortgage, a policy or insurance”, Boschi explained again.

The hope now is that it will be approved quickly, since it is a bipartisan bill, and there is also the support of the government. “I hope – says Boschi – that can be approved as soon as possible, I hope unanimouslyfrom Parliament we owe it to the almost one million fellow citizens who have recovered and have the right to a new beginning”.

And tomorrow, Thursday 22 June, at 4 pm, in the Sala Caduti di Nassiriya of the Regional Council of Campaniaa homologous press conference will be held for the presentation of the bill on the right to oncological oblivion, naturally with the presence of the Honorable Maria Elena Boschi, first signatory of the proposal.

The initiative is promoted by the Italia Viva Council Group. The law, reads an IV note, aims to guarantee those who overcome cancer the same treatment reserved for other citizens, putting an end to many forms of discrimination such as access to banking and insurance services, adoption procedures and more. Currently, this possibility is denied to about one million Italian citizens.

Although this is a legislative matter of national competence, iThe Regional Council of Campania unanimously approved, on 23 May, the motion on the recognition of the right to cancer oblivion presented by Tommaso Pellegrinoparent company of Italia Viva, and by Vincent Alaiapresident of the Health Commission.

Furthermore, the bill was presented to the Regional Council pursuant to art. 121 of the Constitution “Recognition of the right to be forgotten oncology – Provisions on equal treatment of people who have been affected by oncological pathologies“, signed by the directors of the Italia Viva Group: Tommaso Pellegrino, Vincenzo Alaia, Francesco Iovino, Vincenzo Santangelo. In addition to the regional councilors of Group IV, the councilor will be present at the initiative Nicholas Caputo.

© breaking latest news

Cristina Cucciniello

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

