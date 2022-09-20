The Italian Association for the Defense of Animals and the Environment has put a bounty on the hunter who shot a cyclist on Sunday. A reward of 500 euros to those who will provide useful information to the police, to identify who fired the shots at head height with the rifle.

The incident took place on Sunday 19th, on the first day of hunting. A 48-year-old from Pieve del Grappa, while riding a bicycle, was wounded in the forehead. “We were expecting a sentence and an invitation to present himself to justice addressed to this cowardly hunter, who shot a cyclist in the head and then fled, from the hunting associations that instead remain silent in front of these crimes – reads a note from the Italian Association for the Defense of Animals and the Environment -. Then we invite this cowardly criminal to appear at the police station to admit his cowardice in dropping a man wounded in the head with a shot from his rifle to the ground. Alternatively, we have provided a reward of 500 euros, which we will pay to those who report him and with his testimony he will have him condemned ». Investigations are underway on the episode. “All our solidarity with the wounded man and our best wishes for a speedy recovery,” concludes Aidaa.