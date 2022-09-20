“Dear Union,

In recent days, I accompanied my disabled son to the Covid vaccine center at the Cagliari Fair. Two young employees asked me for the documentation as a fragile patient, I presented an identity card, a health card, a European disability card that should replace the paper documentation, and finally the report of the forensic medicine commission issued by the ASL, in which they declare the 100% disability and accompaniment.

All this was not enough, they wanted the certification of law 104 where only disabilities greater than 2/3 are written.

They therefore refused to administer the fourth dose of the vaccine. This is Sardinian healthcare ”.

Signed letter *

(* details, to the knowledge of the editorial staff, are omitted in respect of privacy and in accordance with current legislation)

***

