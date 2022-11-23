CASTELLAMONTE.u

New life for the old hospital. This was announced in Castellamonte by the president of the Region Alberto Cirio on a visit to the city and welcomed by the mayor Pasquale Mazza. Also present was the general director of the ASL/To4 Stefano Scarpetta. The structure will house the community hospital, the community house and a territorial operations center “dedicated to serving an audience of one hundred thousand users”, it was said. The meeting was held yesterday evening, Tuesday 22, at the Martinetti salon. After the meeting in Cuorgnè a fortnight ago, Governor Cirio outlined the future of healthcare in Alto Canavese. Almost four million euros will be invested in Castellamonte for the old hospital in the city of ceramics. «With the funds of the Pnrr we will build the new territorial health system destined for the treatment of chronic pathologies and post-hospitalization. I also want to definitively clarify the situation regarding the new Ivrea hospital. The study of the three sites excluded that of the office building. The former Montefibre area and the Ribes area remain in the field. We are carrying out in-depth studies from the hydrogeological point of view on the latter and then we will choose. We are able to build the new hospital in five years and the money, the 140 million needed, is already there from Inail funds complete with a decree published in the Official Gazette. Healthcare must be the same for everyone and it is everyone’s right. We take into consideration the rights of a citizen residing in a mountain village as well as those who live in Piazza Castello in Turin».

The general director of the ASL/To4 Scarpetta illustrated the new life of the Castellamonte hospital in detail: «We will occupy about two thousand square meters of the old wing of the former hospital. Here we will build the hospital and the community house which will employ about twenty people as staff to provide primary care and specialist visits. There will be twenty beds available for hospital stays. The territorial operations center, the Cot, which we will install here, will be used to coordinate all the health services in the area. It will be managed by specialized non-health professionals. The cost of the operation is 3 million 975 thousand euros in total. The Cot will already be operational at the end of 2024 while for the hospital and the community house it will be necessary to wait until March, June 2026 ». Satisfaction was expressed by the mayor Mazza: «I thank Alberto Cirio and the director Scarpetta for the particular interest in our municipality and in the territory. With this we crown a dream: the recovery project of the former hospital. After the partial reopening of the Cuorgnè emergency room, with a first aid point, we continue with the hospital and the community house. I appreciate the commitment of the Region ». Also present at the meeting were the Regional Councilor for the Budget Andrea Tronzano, the Regional Councilors Mauro Fava and Andrea Cane as well as many mayors and administrators of the area.