On November 7, the “Catalogue of High Risk Sports Events (First Batch) (Draft for Comment)” and “Conditions for Licensing of High Risk Sports Events (Draft for Comment)” were published on the website of the General Administration of Sport of China, the Chinese government’s legal system The information website is announced, and it is now soliciting opinions from the public. The deadline for feedback is December 7, 2022.

After extensive consultation, the first batch of 6 types of high-risk sports events including diving events are planned to be determined. The “Catalogue of High Risk Sports Events (First Batch)” clearly stipulates the types and standards of sports events to be included in the catalog. For those without additional standards, all sports events in the project are high-risk sports events and require administrative permission; for those with additional standards, sports events that meet the standards are high-risk sports events and require administrative permission , sports events outside the standard are not high-risk sports events and do not require administrative permission.

The “Licensing Conditions for High Risk Sports Events” clearly stipulates the licensing conditions for sports events included in the “Catalogue of High Risk Sports Events (First Batch)”. Licensing conditions are an important basis for local sports administrative departments to implement administrative licensing.

Sports events are an important carrier for the development of sports, especially sports events. In recent years, the vigorous development of sports events in my country has produced good economic and social benefits. However, at the same time, the standards and supervision of events in individual fields are not perfect, and there are potential safety hazards. The newly revised “Sports Law of the People’s Republic of China” establishes administrative licenses for high-risk sports events to strengthen the management of high-risk sports events. In order to promote the implementation of the licensing system for high-risk sports events, the State Sports General Administration has researched and formulated the “Catalogue of High-risk Sports Events (First Batch) (Draft for Comment)” and the “Licensing Conditions for High-risk Sports Events (Consultation Commentary)”. (Transfer from the 01 edition of “China Sports News” on November 8)