Cathy Juvinao supported Petro in the face of the scandals that darken his government

Cathy Juvinao supported Petro in the face of the scandals that darken his government

Gustavo Petro’s presidential campaign is currently the subject of various questions after the revelation of some audios from former ambassador Armando Benedetti in which he hinted at the entry of irregular money to the political project mainly on the Caribbean coast of the country.

Some remarks that have questioned the legitimacy of the current president and have even raised voices in the opposition calling for Gustavo Petro to resign from office. Regarding this, the representative Catherine Juvinao referred who defended the honor of the president against this and the accusations of ‘shocks’ in his government, although he recognized that the president “surrounded himself badly”.

“It still doesn’t fit in my head that money from drug trafficking has entered the president’s campaign. I hope that the authorities can clarify all the recent scandals… That if Armando Benedetti went and said a number of things and then regretted it, I am very sorry but before the authorities if he is going to have to explain what he said and why he said it,” Juvinao stated in dialogue with Kienyke. She, however, dismissed that President Petro is the intellectual author of the illegal interceptions that muddy the high government.

