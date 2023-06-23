Home » CDU plans tax revolution – who would benefit from the new wage tax
by admin
Lower taxes for everyone who works more than 40 hours a week. The CDU is now planning this wage revolution. From the 40-hour limit, each additional hour would not have to be taxed.

The CDU is planning a tax revolution. Party Vice Carsten Linnemann is said to be calling for a tax freeze for everyone who works more than 40 hours a week. Each additional hour would therefore not have to be taxed.

New tax rule to relieve long-time workers

Linnemann explained to the “Bild” newspaper: “Many employees would like to work more than 40 hours. For them, however, it is often not worth doing the additional work in their main job because the state taxes them so much.”

At present, those people who work more and thus earn more pay more taxes. Linnemann cannot understand this and is aiming for a change. He says: “Then there were only social security contributions.”

