Giulia and Alessia's father: "How much mud is on me, but I don't bear a grudge"

BOLOGNA – «I do not bear a grudge against the shouting unconsulted that was unleashed in the aftermath of the tragedy that struck me. On the contrary, I want my girls not to have died in vain, that this misfortune leads to something good, to an absolute good. For everyone”.

In his house in the fields outside Castenaso, Vittorio Pisano he has to deal with the worst of pains: surviving his children.

