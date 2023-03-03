NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / FedEx Corporation We’re glad to have such a beautifully diverse FedEx team and eager to celebrate Black History Month with them in mind. We aim to help deliver a future of social equality by supporting …
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / FedEx Corporation
We’re glad to have such a beautifully diverse FedEx team and eager to celebrate Black History Month with them in mind. We aim to help deliver a future of social equality by supporting organizations
doing important work in the community. Happy Black History Month.
