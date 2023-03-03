original title:NBA Comprehensive: Durant’s first show, the Suns beat the Hornets, James missed the Lakers win the Thunder

In the 2022-2023 season, the NBA regular season played 9 games on the 1st. Durant ushered in his debut with the Phoenix Suns, helping the team beat the Charlotte Hornets 105:91; the Los Angeles Lakers In the absence of both James and Davis, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123:117.

Durant, who joined the Suns during the season, ushered in his debut on the 1st. He played less than 27 minutes in the first game, scored 23 points on 10 of 15 shots, and contributed 6 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 assists. The Suns took a 16-point lead at halftime. Although they were recovered by the Hornets by 10 points in the third quarter, they still firmly controlled the situation in the final quarter and won 105:91, ending the Hornets’ five-game winning streak. . Suns guard Booker scored a game-high 37 points.

The “full body” Sun is unstoppable, and it is not easy for the “remnant” Lakers to win. In the absence of the two core players, James and Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers scored in double figures with six players in the away game, beating the Thunder 123:117. In this campaign, Alexander, the number one player of the Thunder, was also absent due to injury. The Lakers won the opponent by 9 points in the third quarter, laying the foundation for winning. Schroeder scored a game-high 26 points.

The top three teams in the Eastern Conference all won that day. The “leader” Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 139:117 at home, winning 16 consecutive victories; the Boston Celtics, who were biting the Bucks, once led by 20 points, 117 at home without any danger :113 beat the Cleveland Cavaliers; Embiid was absent, Harden and Maxi of the Philadelphia 76ers scored 50 points to help the team beat the Miami Heat 119:96 away.

In other games, the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Houston Rockets 113:99 away, the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons 117:115 away, the New York Knicks swept the Brooklyn Nets 142:118 at home, and the Portland Trail Blazers. The team lost 110:121 at home to the New Orleans Pelicans.