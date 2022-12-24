Recently, the CCP virus outbreak has fully broken out in China, and the momentum is still spreading and climbing. There have been medical runs and rush-buying of medicines in various places. A large number of obituaries come out every day. Among the deceased are some who have considerable status and status in China, but the official cause of death has not been announced. Due to the current plague pandemic, whether it is related to this is quite interesting.

Academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Chinese Academy of Sciences died 6 people within three days, the most concentrated period from September to December

According to a report by Shanghai media Pengbai News on December 23, in just three days from December 21 to December 23, six academicians of the two academies of the Chinese Communist Party passed away.

The list listed by Pengbai is as follows:

On December 21, Zhao Yijun, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and an expert in laser technology, passed away in Beijing at the age of 92;

On December 21, Zhang Guocheng, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and an expert in rare earth metallurgy, died in Beijing at the age of 91;

On December 22, Gu Zhenan, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and an expert in materials science, passed away in Beijing at the age of 86;

On December 22, Long Yuqiu, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and an expert in civil engineering and structural mechanics, died in Beijing at the age of 96;

On December 23, Lu Qiang, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and an expert in automatic control and power system engineering, passed away in Beijing at the age of 86;

On December 23, Li Wenhua, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, an ecologist and forest scientist, passed away at the age of 90.

The so-called “academician of the two academies” refers to the highest academic titles established by the CCP in science and technology and engineering technology, which are academicians of the Academy of Sciences and academicians of the Academy of Engineering.

It is worth noting that from September 1 to December 16 this year, the number of dead academicians of the two academies was 17, which is relatively concentrated:

On September 1, Zhu Yinghao, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, expert in transformer manufacturing, and professor of Shenyang University of Technology, died in Shenyang at the age of 93.

On September 5, Li Dequn, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, an expert in material forming, and a professor at the School of Materials Science and Engineering of Huazhong University of Science and Technology, died in Wuhan at the age of 78;

On September 23, Qian Minggao, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, an expert in mining engineering, and a professor at China University of Mining and Technology (Beijing), died in Beijing at the age of 90;

On September 23, Zhang Youqi, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and an expert in computational mechanics, died in Hong Kong at the age of 88;

On September 27, Gu Jianren, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, a pathologist and tumor molecular biologist, and a professor at Shanghai Jiaotong University, died in Shanghai at the age of 90;

On October 16, Wang Linfang, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and an expert in molecular biology, died in Beijing at the age of 93;

On October 19, Chen Jisheng, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and an expert in military medicine and medicinal chemistry, passed away in Beijing at the age of 90;

On October 22, Qian Zhengying, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, hydropower expert, former vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and former minister of hydropower, died in Beijing at the age of 99;

On October 23, Peng Yigang, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, architect, and honorary dean of the School of Architecture of Tianjin University, passed away in Tianjin at the age of 90.

On November 2, Xie Sishen, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, physicist, and researcher at the Institute of Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, died in Beijing at the age of 80;

On November 4, Yang Shuzi, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, an expert in intelligent manufacturing, and the former president of Huazhong University of Science and Technology, died in Wuhan at the age of 89;

On November 8, Tang Youqi, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, chemist, and professor of the School of Chemistry and Molecular Engineering of Peking University, died in Beijing at the age of 103;

On November 16, Wang Wencai, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, a plant taxonomist, and a researcher at the Institute of Botany of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, died in Beijing at the age of 96;

On November 27, Shen Qihan, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, a geologist, and a researcher at the Institute of Geology, Chinese Academy of Geological Sciences, died in Beijing at the age of 100;

On December 6, Huang Kezhi, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, a mechanist, and a professor of Engineering Mechanics at the School of Aerospace Engineering of Tsinghua University, died in Beijing at the age of 95;

On December 15, Zhao Zisen, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, an expert in optical fiber communication, and a doctoral supervisor of Huazhong University of Science and Technology, passed away in Wuhan at the age of 91;

On December 16, Tang Hongxiao, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, an environmental engineer, and a researcher at the Eco-Environmental Research Center of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, died in Beijing at the age of 91.

According to the data compiled by Peng Bai, a total of 47 academicians of the two academies of the Chinese Communist Party died from January 1 to December 23 this year. From September 1 to December 23, 23 people died, almost half of the 47 people.

However, the CCP officials did not announce why the academicians of the two academies of the Chinese Communist Party died “intensively” from September to December.

Free Asia reported on December 19 that according to a political and legal official in Beijing, during the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, nosocomial infections in Beijing hospitals were already very serious, and the authorities have been concealing them. It was completely out of control in early December, and even retired high-ranking officials died in large numbers, before the authorities “let go” of the epidemic prevention.

Due to the outbreak of the CCP virus (coronavirus) in recent days, it has been rumored that there are a large number of remains waiting to be cremated in Beijing funeral parlors. Many celebrities have passed away in China, and most of them did not mention the cause of death, so speculation continues.

According to a report by World News on December 23, in recent days, there have been reports of the death of many well-known doctors and scholars in China, but the CCP officials have not announced the specific cause of death. When the epidemic broke out, netizens speculated whether these celebrities died of the new crown Infected.

Since December, in addition to the death of many academicians of the two academies, the famous economist Cao Fengqi and the famous historian Liu Tong have also passed away one after another.

In addition, Shi Xiaomo, the curator of Beijing Tongrentang Shi Xiaomo Traditional Chinese Medicine Center, who was known as the son of Shi Jinmo, the four famous doctors in Beijing, and the successor of Shimen’s academics, died in Beijing on December 20 at the age of 78. On the same day, Hu Jun, a Marxist economist, educator, and first-class honorary professor of Renmin University of China, also passed away in Beijing.

The report pointed out that all the above-mentioned celebrities had been reported to have passed away “due to illnesses and medical treatments were ineffective”, but none of the relevant reports mentioned what diseases caused their deaths. Many netizens left messages on social media platforms, requesting the official release of whether the cause of death of these celebrities is related to the recent outbreak of the CCP virus (coronavirus).

Some netizens and self-media commented that there have been many obituaries in Beijing recently. Although the cause of death was not specified, most people intuitively have something to do with the new crown. This means that Omicron is not as harmful as the flu, as domestic medical experts and authorities say. It proves that the shift in the epidemic control policy that caught everyone off guard has almost paralyzed the guarantee of medical supplies.

According to the pirate captain from the media, since the opening of the country in early December, it has been hard to find a single pill of cold, anti-inflammatory, and antipyretic medicine in pharmacies, and the economic recovery that everyone expected has not appeared. On the contrary, many elders have left because of the epidemic, which is embarrassing.

Editor in charge: Lin Li

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.