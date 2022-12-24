Home Sports Frosinone-Ternana prediction: 1 + No Goal at 2.75
Frosinone-Ternana prediction: 1 + No Goal at 2.75

Frosinone-Ternana prediction: 1 + No Goal at 2.75

In the last two matches, a draw and a defeat have arrived for Grosso’s team: Reggina is now at -3

Everything is ready for Boxing Day also in Serie B: Frosinone hosts Ternana at Stirpe, kick-off on 26 December at 6pm. Grosso’s team lost 1-0 against Genoa last weekend, also defeating the men of Andreazzoli against Como: 0-3 at Liberati.

Prediction: 1 + No Goal

The leaders want to win again, in front of her fans it’s the perfect opportunity. That’s why the 1 sign combined with the No Goal can be a chance: it is worth 2.75 for Bet365 and Starcasinò Bet.

The Stirpe is a fort

Frosinone is the only team to have not yet lost any home games (W6 D2). A. However, Ternana kept a clean sheet (0-0) in the last away match against Südtirol, the Umbrian team hasn’t lined up two consecutive clean sheets away from home in Serie B since April 2015, with Attilio Tesser on the bench.

Statistics and background

Balance in perfect balance between Frosinone and Ternana in B: two wins for each side and four draws, three of which in the last three matches. After an unbeaten run of 10 games (W7, D3), Grosso’s team lost their last match against Genoa. The Gialloblù have never suffered two consecutive defeats in a season.

The quote

According to bookmakers, Frosinone is clearly favored: the 1 mark is proposed 1.83 by Netbet, 1.82 according to Planetwin and 1.78 for Novibet. The eventual victory of Ternana is valued 5.00 by Bet365, 4.75 according to Sisal and 4.45 on Starcasinò Bet. The X is offered at 3.40 by Sisal, 3.50 by Goldbet and Bet365. The Gialloblù team scored the most goals in seconds (17), while Andreazzoli’s men conceded only eight in the second half, the better they done only Turati and companions (four). The Over 1.5 in the second 45′ has a high odds: 2.20 for Bet365, 2.18 according to 888Sport and Netbet.

See also  Baldanzi in the sign of Dybala: this is the story of the jewel of Empoli

Following the line of the forecast, the No Goal dry remains a hypothesis: 1.93 the quotation of Planetwin, 1.87 according to Betfair and 1.80 for Bet365. Whether Mulattieri and his companions unlock the game is worth 1.60 on Sisal, 1.57 according to Betfair and 1.50 for Bet365. The odds for the Over 1.5 home team are also good: 2.00 for Betfair’s proposal, 1.90 for 888Sport and Bet365.

The markers

Rohden could set a personal record for goals in a B season: now he’s stuck at three, like in 2018/19 when he was at Crotone. The Swede scored in his only match against Ternana in the league last April. Goal scorer at any point in the match is worth 5.00. Frosinone is the team against which Pettinari has scored the most goals in Serie B: five in 10 matches. A goal at Stirpe is quoted at 5.00.

December 24, 2022 (change December 24, 2022 | 14:37)

