Central General Staff murdered four indigenous minors in Putumayo

The office of the High Commissioner for Peace confirmed the massacre of four minors at the hands of the Central General Staff in Putumayo.

Initially, the National Organization of Indigenous Peoples of the Colombian Amazon, through a press release, reported on the murder of minors, who were being held, on the border that delimits this territory with Caquetá.

The national government rejected the crime and classified it as an attack against peace and added that “dAccording to international conventions and protocols, the recruitment of minors is a war crime that affects children, as well as their families and communities.”

Likewise, they also assured that “murder and recruitment are mechanisms for the extermination of native peoples and, therefore, are inexcusable acts. They also go against peace with social and environmental justice so longed for by our country.”

According to the indigenous organization, the incident occurred on March 26 of this year, when members of the Carolina Ramírez Front forced a young man, identified as Luis Alberto Matías Capera, from the Samaritana community of the Alto Predio Resguardo de Putumayo.

According to the complaint, Some sources confirmed to the community that on May 15 the young man tried to escape along with three other minors, belonging to the Murul people, and who were also being held. Already on the 17th of this month and after several days of searching, the lifeless bodies of the four indigenous people were found.

According to the information provided by the organization, the four minors had gunshot wounds, which is why they preliminarily state that they were killed in the middle of their escape attempt.

Finally, the High Commissioner for Peace stated that “this crime against humanity in Putumayo is a call for the Carolina Ramírez front to act in coherence with the demands of IHL.

Communiqué High Commissioner

Statement National Organization of Indigenous Peoples of the Colombian Amazon