

Central Meteorological Observatory: Autumn rains in Sichuan, Chongqing, Yunnan and Guizhou will continue to affect the north



The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that this week, it will still rain in autumn in the southwest. A new wave of cold air will hit the north of my country tomorrow. The northeast will be windy and rainy and the temperature will drop. It is necessary to protect against rain and keep warm.

The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that from today (21st) to the 25th, there will be rainy weather in Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Yunnan and other places, with light to moderate rain in most areas, Sichuan, Chongqing, northern and western Yunnan, northern and western Guizhou and other places Moderate to heavy rain and local torrential rain in some areas. In addition, today and tomorrow, strong convective weather will be active in southern South China. There will be short-term heavy rainfall in parts of eastern and western Guangxi, central and southwestern Guangdong, and Hainan Island. Torrential rain, need to take precautions.

In terms of temperature, starting tomorrow, a new wave of cold air will affect northern China. Most areas north of the Huaihe River will experience northerly winds of magnitude 4 to 6 and gusts of magnitude 7 to 8 from north to south, and gusts of magnitude 9 in central and eastern Inner Mongolia. ; The temperature in central and eastern Inner Mongolia, eastern Gansu, central and northern Shaanxi, and parts of North China, Northeast China, Huanghuai and other places will drop by 4~8 °C, and local temperature will be about 10 °C; there will be moderate to heavy rain in eastern Inner Mongolia and Northeast China, and local heavy rain, There is sleet or snow at high altitudes.

The meteorological department reminded that the recent rainfall in the southwest and other places has lasted for a long time, and the northeast region will also have strong rainfall due to the cold air. It is expected that in the next three days, southern Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, southeastern Liaoning, most of Sichuan, western Chongqing, and northern Guizhou , northern Yunnan, southeastern Tibet and other places are more likely to have geological disasters and mountain torrents, so it is necessary to arrange travel reasonably to avoid going to the hidden disaster spots.

