Cértegui: $512 million to clean up the Quito and Cértegui rivers

On June 23, the Cértegui mayor’s office began the process to contract management support to strengthen the municipality’s strategic and water ecosystems, worth 512 million pesos.

There will be several days of cleaning the water sources, Quito and Cértegui rivers, for which 30 people will participate in each of the days and the participants will be provided with the necessary supplies for the collection of solid waste found on the banks of water sources. The intervention of 5 kilometers will be carried out each day, for a total of 15 kilometers.

This project seeks to reduce the degree of contamination of water sources with solid waste and establish restoration actions

The following activities are proposed:

▪ Carry out proper use and disposal of solid waste.

▪ Provide technical knowledge of the proper management of solid waste.

▪ Carry out recovery processes of plant cover.

▪ Improve knowledge about proper management of natural resources.

▪ Reduce environmental pollution.

▪ Reduce the levels of loss of biodiversity.

▪ Reduce the environmental impact on ecosystems.

▪ Recovery of natural resources.

▪ Increase in environmental services.

▪ Reduce conflicts over the use of natural resources.

On the other hand, on July 5, the Cértegui mayor’s office began the process to contract the provision of services to develop health activities for the execution of the collective intervention plan in accordance with the annual operating investment plan valid for 2023, for a value of 158 millions of pesos.

