Cértegui: center for sport, culture and coexistence

Yoliceth Palacios Mena, mayor of Cértegui, reported that the Ministry of the Interior approved 2,400 million pesos for the construction in said municipality of a Center for Coexistence, an infrastructure with spaces for recreation, exercise, holding events, an exhibition area, presentations cultural, cafeteria, sanitary units, children’s games, green areas, administrative offices, among others.

This project, managed by the municipal administration, will be carried out on the property next to the football stadium, which will turn the place into a sports complex for the enjoyment of the community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

