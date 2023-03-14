As we are in the Lenten season and as Easter approaches, the prices of certain products are already registering a slight increase, in the supply centers of the city of Loja. Authorities announce surprise operations to avoid speculation.

In a brief tour of the markets in the center of the city, it can be detected that foods such as sweet peas, corn, pumpkin, eggs, among others, have an increase of between 15 and 20 cents.

Vendors mentioned that the increase has been taking place for a few weeks, because the poor condition of the roads also causes products not to arrive, and when there is high demand, there is a shortage.

Some housewives told Diario Crónica that at this time the price of products tends to increase —since Greater Week is close—.

Instability

Fanny Morales Azanza, mother of the family, specified that the cost of eggs rose significantly. For example, “before they gave 10 units for USD 1, however, currently they only give between seven and eight”.

In the same way, he indicated that the pea registers a considerable increase, from USD 2.50 a pound to USD 2.75, the same situation with corn; “Shrimp and fish also went up,” he said.

Rosa María Macas, a vendor, noted that the winter season also causes damage to crops, “decreasing production and for this reason costs increase.”

controls

The Intendant General of Police in the province of Loja, Lindon García Ontaneda, explained that the controls are permanent and will be established in the days prior to the holiday, through the security table. “As Easter approaches, surprise operations are carried out in the different supply centers,” the authority concluded. (YO)