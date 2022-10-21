The choice is made and approved. After having announced it a few months ago, the municipality of Cesiomaggiore has formalized the intended use of the 500 thousand euros deriving from the 2022 annuality of the funds of the border municipalities. In particular, there will be two areas of intervention: the first concerns public lighting and the consequent energy saving, while the second is dedicated to the younger generations through two distinct operations.

LIGHT POINTS

The emergency linked to the costs of electricity has advised the administration to direct 300 thousand euros to the complete replacement of the old light bulbs. In fact, there are numerous areas of the municipal area where obsolete lighting technologies are still present. It is necessary to provide for the installation of more modern LED lights, which guarantee lower consumption and consequently less expensive bills. “We are particularly attentive to the issue”, underlines the mayor Carlo Zanella

«We were among the first municipalities in Italy to adopt the policy of turning off street lamps at night, with consequent considerable savings for our budget. Now thanks to the FCC we are able to modernize the lighting points of various populous hamlets of our municipality, such as Marsiai, Pez and Busche. Not only that, however. There are some deteriorated poles and we will replace them completely. Finally, some electrical control panels of the same lighting will be redone, not to mention the burying of some cables. A full-bodied restyling then ».

SCHOOL BUS AND PARISH FIELD

Another 120 thousand euros will be used to permanently replace the oldest of the school buses in the municipal fleet. «It is an outdated vehicle with problems concerning the bodywork. It is the safety of the students of our schools to focus on the purchase of a modern and functional school bus, without having to be there to carry out maintenance that is in any case onerous but not decisive ».

Finally, thanks to the agreement reached with the late Don Samuel Gallardo, parish priest of Cesiomaggiore who died suddenly on 5 October at the age of 64, the municipality will take over the park in the area south of the parish. A large green space equipped with a football pitch, a multipurpose court and various games. Very popular with families and young people especially in the summer, it will be placed in total safety. «The management will become municipal, with an investment of about 70 thousand euros. It is a park that is already well maintained by the commendable work of many volunteers. We will now make further improvements. It seemed right to take charge of an area in which it is possible to have the simultaneous presence of up to 50 children, especially in summer ».