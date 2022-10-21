There are only a few hours left until the big day that will see two international cycling champions married: Elena Cecchini and Elia Viviani, 30 and 33 years old. The town is in turmoil for the wedding of the year which will be celebrated tomorrow at 11.30 in the church of San Marco Evangelista.

Villagers ready to show the great affection they have for Elena and the gratitude for having brought the name of the hamlet of San Marco around the world. The Pro loco di San Marco, chaired by Danilo Moretuzzo, will set up a kiosk outside the community hall for those who want to refresh themselves during the event. The women of the village are committed to embellishing the square, without any pomp, as per the couple’s wish, and to furnish the church for the ceremony. The wedding will also bring some cycling celebrities to Mereto to celebrate the culmination of a love shared for ten years and that now, between a race and another, a training or a retreat has found the space for the yes that will unite them for the life. Elena, fresh silver world time trial with Italy, will arrive tonight in her paternal house. As tradition dictates, the bride must not see the groom the day before the wedding: “I’ll try to have a quiet night”, said the champion, while Elia, from Verona, Olympic gold medal on track 2016, still world champion on track in 2022 , he returned last night from retirement with the team and has only today to prepare for the big event.

Mum Raffaella and dad Luca, accustomed to the great emotions given by Elena, try to hold back the emotion: “The world championship is the world championship – they say -, but marriage is another thing”. Her eyes sparkle with joy, her smile is that of pure happiness. The dress is top secret: «she will reflect her simple person, we are a family of simple people», says mother Raffaella.

Grandma Giannina is euphoric for the three beautiful events of 2022 for the Cecchini family: her 80th birthday, the birth of her great granddaughter Giada, now Elena’s marriage. Tomorrow in the church there will be only relatives and close friends, about eighty guests due to the limited capacity of the place, then the party will continue at Susans castle. The spouses will be joined by the colleagues of the teams and the national team of both Elena and Elia; also invited the record holder of the hour and gold at the world track championships Filippo Ganna.

Even in a moment of happiness Elena and Elia address an affectionate thought to Enzo Cainero, friend, sports manager hospitalized in Udine due to an illness, so that he can recover soon.