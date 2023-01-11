





Carry out the party’s great self-revolution to the end

——Chairman Xi’s important speech at the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection aroused enthusiastic responses in the entire army

On January 9, Chairman Xi delivered an important speech at the second plenary meeting of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China, which aroused enthusiastic responses in the entire army. The majority of officers and soldiers earnestly carry out studies in various forms. Everyone expressed that they must deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two maintenances”, and implement the Chairman of the Military Commission The responsibility system will continue to promote comprehensive and strict party governance in the new era and new journey, and provide a strong guarantee for the comprehensive construction of a socialist modern country to get off to a good start.

To govern the country, one must first govern the party, and only when the party prospers can the country become strong. During the discussion, the ministries and commissions of the Military Commission, the institutions directly under the Military Commission, the Joint Command Center of the Military Commission, and cadres in various theaters said that the important speech delivered by Chairman Xi deeply analyzed the causes, main manifestations and solutions of the unique problems of the big party. Improve the goals, tasks, and practical requirements of the comprehensive and strict party governance system, and make strategic arrangements for unswervingly advancing comprehensive and strict party governance. The military branches, the units directly under the Military Commission, and the armed police force said that Chairman Xi’s important speech was high-level, profound in thought, rich in connotation, and incisive in exposition. It was highly political, instructive, and pertinent. The party’s fundamental compliance is the fundamental guidance for the high-quality development of discipline inspection and supervision work in the new era and new journey.

The promotion of staying in the team is open and transparent, the entrance examination for joining the party is fair and just, and there is no “taking turns” when receiving awards for meritorious service… Counting the gratifying changes that have taken place at the grassroots level, the officers and soldiers of a brigade of the 74th Army Group said that since the 18th National Congress of the Party, The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core puts the purification of the political environment in the party in a more prominent position, insists on comprehensively and strictly governing the party, grasps the style of work with a fighting spirit, and opposes the “four winds”. The spirit of the regulations, the Ten Rules of the Military Commission and the spirit of their implementation rules have made the atmosphere of the troops better and better, and the officers and soldiers are more and more enthusiastic about their work.

“Building a comprehensive and strict party governance system is an overall and pioneering work.” Seriously studying Chairman Xi’s important speech, experts from the Academy of Military Sciences said that in the ten years of the new era, our party has continuously deepened its understanding of the laws of self-revolution, and constantly Promote the theoretical innovation, practical innovation, and system innovation of party building, and initially build a comprehensive and strict party governance system. Experts from the National Defense University and the National University of Defense Technology said that it is necessary to insist on full coverage in terms of content, full coverage of objects, full chain of responsibilities, and full integration of systems, and further improve the system of comprehensive and strict party governance, so that all tasks of comprehensively and strictly governing the party will be more comprehensive. It is good to reflect the times, grasp the regularity, and be creative.

In the middle of winter, the chariot roared. A certain army department organized officers and soldiers to advance into the depths of the mountains to carry out specialized training. On the training ground, there was a scene of fiery military training. The leader of the Ministry said that Chairman Xi pointed out that effective political supervision should be used to ensure the effective implementation of the party’s 20th National Congress decision-making arrangements. We need to make greater efforts to be specific, precise, and normalized to ensure that the centenary goal of the army is achieved as scheduled.

In the past few days, a certain department of the Xinjiang Military Region has organized party members to extensively carry out intensive study activities on the party constitution, party rules, and party discipline. The leader of the Ministry said that Chairman Xi pointed out in his speech that discipline is the “rule” for governing the party, and it is also the standard and compliance for party members and cadres to restrain their own behavior. As party members, especially leading cadres, we must firmly establish the awareness of the party constitution, more consciously study the party constitution, abide by the party constitution, implement the party constitution, and maintain the party constitution. Form the habit of working and living in a supervised and restricted environment.

The northern border of the motherland is freezing cold. At the beginning of the new year, a brigade of the army in the northern theater formulated the “Responsibility List for Strengthening the Construction of Grass-roots Ethos”, which was welcomed by officers and soldiers. “The construction of style of work must be unremitting and work for a long time.” The leader of the brigade said that we must grasp the common and recurring problems and deepen the rectification, and promote the normalization and long-term effect of style construction. In particular, it is necessary to put the rectification of formalism and bureaucracy in a more prominent position as a key task of style construction, study targeted measures, scientifically and accurately target rectification, and strive for practical results.

Shooting and producing disciplinary warning education films, and vigorously creating a characteristic clean culture… Guilin Joint Logistics Support Center combined with the actual situation of the troops to deepen the construction of party conduct and clean government, and achieved good results. “The situation in the fight against corruption is still grim and complicated, and the task of curbing the increase and clearing the stock is still arduous.” The leader of the center said that after carefully studying Chairman Xi’s important speech, we further realized that in order to effectively prevent the growth of corruption, we must Can’t be corrupted and don’t want to be corrupted are effectively linked together. The three work simultaneously, in the same direction, and comprehensively, combining the deterrent force of not daring to be corrupt, the restraining force of not being corrupted, and the appealing force of not wanting to be corrupted.

During the study and discussion, a group of members of the party committee of a certain rocket army stated that improving the unified leadership of the party, comprehensive coverage, authoritative and efficient supervision system is an important symbol of realizing the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities. Party committees (party groups) should play a leading role in promoting the integration of various supervisory forces, procedures, and work integration. A member of the party committee of a certain department of the Airborne Forces stated that it is necessary to adhere to the combination of strict management and love, to pay equal attention to incentives and constraints, and to adhere to the “three distinctions”, so as to better stimulate the enthusiasm, initiative, and creativity of the majority of party members and cadres, and form a new journey of forging ahead, The strong atmosphere and vivid scenes of Jiangong’s new era.

“Disciplinary inspection and supervision organs are an important force to promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party. They have a glorious mission and great responsibility. They must be loyal to the party, shoulder heavy responsibilities, dare to fight tough battles, be good at fighting, and always charge at the forefront in the protracted battle of tough battles.” Seriously Studying Chairman Xi’s important speech, the discipline inspection and supervision cadres of the whole army were deeply encouraged. Disciplinary inspection and supervision cadres of a certain department of the Strategic Support Force stated that they must persist in doing things based on party spirit, carry forward the great spirit of party building, be brave in self-revolution, sharpen character and integrity in the front line of party style and clean government construction and anti-corruption struggle, and demonstrate responsibility in focusing on the center and serving the overall situation , Build a strong barrier against various risks and challenges. Disciplinary inspection and supervision cadres of the Shenyang Joint Logistics Support Center stated that in combination with the theme education that will be carried out in the whole party, we should focus on pure thoughts and pure organizations as prominent issues, effectively strengthen political education and party spirit education, strictly enforce the law and discipline, and resolutely eliminate black sheep. To build a loyal, clean and responsible iron army with strict discipline.

The journey is tens of thousands of miles, and the wind is vigorous, and the heavy responsibility will start again. The officers and soldiers of a brigade of the Marine Corps and the Zhenjiang Detachment of the Jiangsu Armed Police Corps stated that they must conscientiously study and implement the spirit of Chairman Xi’s important speech, deeply promote the new great project of party building in the new era, and actively participate in the great practice of strengthening the army and rejuvenating the army. Ten determined goals and tasks and united struggle.

(Liberation Army Daily, Beijing, January 10, by reporters Yang Lun, Liu Weiqi, Shao Longfei, special correspondents Yang Shaotong, Lin Duo, Qi Yongqiang, correspondents Liu Zhenning, Yang Mingyi, Hu Yanan, Qiu Quan, Xu Yuzhe, Zhang Yaodong, Luo Bo, Liu Nian, Tang Wei, etc. )



