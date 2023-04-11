Home News Champions: City football lesson, Bayern stunned – Football
The 3-0 with which Manchester City beat Bayern Munich in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League was heavy (goals from Rodri in the pt, Bernardo Silva and Haaland in the second half). Not just because of its roundness, but because of the way it ripens. Leroy Sanè, ex of the evening, is the only one who manages to worry Ederson, in a Bayern that holds the impact for the first 20 minutes, then collapses under the blows of the opponents. Inaccurate, at times opinionated, disastrous in defense, Thomas Tuchel’s team has Sommer to thank if he doesn’t collect an even worse free-kick. But going through will be very difficult in the presence of an almost perfect goal machine like the one assembled by Pep Guardiola.

