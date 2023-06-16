Champions League 2023/24: Los pots, dates and more at a glance

Matchday AZWhich lot is Real Madrid in? Who are the possible opponents? When does it start? A lot is already known for the 32nd Champions League season (the 69th overall in the European Cup), REAL TOTAL with an overview of the premier class 2023/24.
Before the start on September 19th: Six places still open
The new season is about to start and with it the Champions League. After Real Madrid won their 14th title in the premier class in 2021/22 after a spectacular knockout phase, it was well known that they lost to Manchester City in the semifinals in the previous season (1: 1 and 0: 4). In the coming season, the attack on the 15th title should take place. For Real coach Carlo Ancelotti it would be the fifth triumph in Europe’s most important club competition – the Italian has already won two titles with Blancos and AC Milan.
A total of 32 teams are trying to reach the final, which will take place on June 1st, 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London. Of these 32 teams, 26 have already qualified and the remaining six will be played in qualifying rounds. It will also be the last edition of the Champions League in the current format with 32 teams taking part in the group stage. UEFA has announced that a new format will be introduced from the 2024/25 season and the number of participants will be increased to 36.
Real in pot 2: Top games already in the group phase possible
The winners of the Champions League (Manchester City) and the Europa League (FC Sevilla) are in the pot, as are the champions of the national leagues (FC Baercelona, FC Bayern Munich, SSC Naples, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica Lisbon and Feyenoord Rotterdam). 1 and are therefore potential opponents for Real Madrid – apart from the league competitors from Barcelona and Sevilla. In addition to the royals, there are other top players such as Manchester United, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal in pot 2.
Challenging opponents are already waiting for the Blancos in the group phase, especially since potentially unpleasant opponents are also waiting in pots 3 and 4: AC Milan, Lazio Rome or Newcastle United are other possible opponents.
Draw on August 31st
But it will be a while before the hunt for “La Decimoquinta” begins again: on August 31st the group phase – the last in history – will be drawn, and on September 19th the ball will roll again in the premier class for the first time. Then it begins, the “Road to Wembley”.
/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_News
/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_mobil_320x50
article
749571
Matchday AZ
Champions League 2023/24: Los pots, dates and more at a glance
Which lot is Real Madrid in? Who are the possible opponents? When does it start? A lot is already known for the 32nd Champions League season (the 69th overall in the European Cup), REAL TOTAL with an overview of the premier class 2023/24.
Champions League 2023/24: Los-Töpfe, Termine und mehr im Überblick
16.06.2023, 14:36
https://www.realtotal.de/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/2023-05-09-champions-league-estadio-santiago-bernabeu-real-madrid-onf.jpg