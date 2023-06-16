Champions League 2023/24: Los pots, dates and more at a glance

Matchday AZWhich lot is Real Madrid in? Who are the possible opponents? When does it start? A lot is already known for the 32nd Champions League season (the 69th overall in the European Cup), REAL TOTAL with an overview of the premier class 2023/24.

Before the start on September 19th: Six places still open

The new season is about to start and with it the Champions League. After Real Madrid won their 14th title in the premier class in 2021/22 after a spectacular knockout phase, it was well known that they lost to Manchester City in the semifinals in the previous season (1: 1 and 0: 4). In the coming season, the attack on the 15th title should take place. For Real coach Carlo Ancelotti it would be the fifth triumph in Europe’s most important club competition – the Italian has already won two titles with Blancos and AC Milan.

A total of 32 teams are trying to reach the final, which will take place on June 1st, 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London. Of these 32 teams, 26 have already qualified and the remaining six will be played in qualifying rounds. It will also be the last edition of the Champions League in the current format with 32 teams taking part in the group stage. UEFA has announced that a new format will be introduced from the 2024/25 season and the number of participants will be increased to 36.

See also Renew your driver's license before June 20, 2023 and avoid penalties qualifying rounds June 27, 2023: preliminary round semi-finals

June 30, 2023: preliminary round final

11.12. & 18./19. July 2023: 1st qualifying round

24 July 2023: Third qualifying round draw

25./26. July & 1st/2nd August 2023: 2nd qualifying round

August 7, 2023: Playoff draw

8th/9th & August 15, 2023: 3rd qualifying round

22./23. & 29./30. August 2023: Playoffs

Real in pot 2: Top games already in the group phase possible

The winners of the Champions League (Manchester City) and the Europa League (FC Sevilla) are in the pot, as are the champions of the national leagues (FC Baercelona, ​​FC Bayern Munich, SSC Naples, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica Lisbon and Feyenoord Rotterdam). 1 and are therefore potential opponents for Real Madrid – apart from the league competitors from Barcelona and Sevilla. In addition to the royals, there are other top players such as Manchester United, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal in pot 2.

Challenging opponents are already waiting for the Blancos in the group phase, especially since potentially unpleasant opponents are also waiting in pots 3 and 4: AC Milan, Lazio Rome or Newcastle United are other possible opponents.

Lot pots at a glance POT 1: Manchester City, FC Sevilla, FC Barcelona, ​​FC Bayern München, SSC Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain, BenficaLisbon, Feyenoord Rotterdam POT 2: Real MadridManchester UnitedInter MailandBorussia DortmundAtlético MadridRB LeipzigFC PortoFC Arsenal POT 3: AC Milan, Lazio Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, Red Star Belgrade, FC Salzburg (+ three other teams) POT 4: 1. FC Union Berlin, RC Lens (+ six other teams) Certainly qualified, but assignment still unclear: Real Sociedad, Newcastle United, Celtic Glasgow See also Misleading by net prices for photovoltaic products without any additional information on Google Shopping

Draw on August 31st

But it will be a while before the hunt for “La Decimoquinta” begins again: on August 31st the group phase – the last in history – will be drawn, and on September 19th the ball will roll again in the premier class for the first time. Then it begins, the “Road to Wembley”.

Champions League 2023/24 group stage 31 August 2023: Group stage draw

19/20 September 2023: 1st matchday

3./4. October 2023 : Matchday 2

: Matchday 2 24./25. October 2023 : Matchday 3

: Matchday 3 7./8. November 2023 : 4th matchday

: 4th matchday 28./29. November 2023 : 5th matchday

: 5th matchday 12./13. December 2023 : 6th matchday K.-o.-Round December 18, 2023 : Round of 16 draw

: Round of 16 draw 13th/14th/20th/21st February & 5th/6th/12th/13th March 2024 : Round of 16

& : Round of 16 March 15, 2024 : Draw quarter- & semi-finals

: Draw quarter- & semi-finals 9th/10th & 16./17. April 2024: Quarterfinals

30. April/1. May . & 7./8. May 2024 : semifinals

. & : semifinals 1 June 2024: Final in London

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_News

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_mobil_320x50