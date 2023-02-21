The “Changsha Energy Sector Carbon Peak Implementation Plan” was issued, and six synergistic systems were built around two main lines

In 2025, a 1-kilometer charging service circle in the central city will be fully built

Changsha Evening News, February 20th (all-media reporter Wu Xinfan) The reporter learned from the Changsha Municipal Development and Reform Commission on the 20th that the “Changsha City Energy Sector Carbon Peak Implementation Plan” was issued recently. The “Plan” is guided by the goal of achieving carbon peaking as scheduled, centering on the two main lines of energy structure green and low-carbon transformation and improving energy utilization efficiency, and proposes to build six coordinated systems of energy supply, consumption, transmission and distribution, regulation, technology, and market. A batch of pilot and demonstration projects support programs have been implemented, and the timetable, roadmap and construction drawings have been clarified for Changsha’s energy field carbon peak action.

Construct six coordination systems

The “Plan” is an important part of Changsha’s “dual carbon” policy system “1+1+N+X”, anchoring the long-term goal of striving to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, and striving to reach the peak of carbon emissions in the city’s energy sector by 2030 It is proposed that by 2025, the proportion of non-fossil energy consumption in the city will increase to more than 20%, and the proportion of electric energy in terminal consumption will reach about 22%; % or more, the proportion of electric energy in terminal consumption has increased significantly.

In terms of task setting, the “Plan” takes “one-core leadership, two-line promotion, six-domain coordination, and multi-point support” as the overall idea, that is, it is guided by the core goal of achieving carbon peaking on schedule, centering on the green and low-carbon transformation of the energy structure and Improve the two main lines of energy utilization efficiency, propose to build six coordinated systems of energy supply, consumption, transmission and distribution, regulation, technology, and market, and deploy a number of pilot demonstration projects.

In terms of building a green and diversified energy supply system, it is proposed to vigorously develop photovoltaic power generation, actively and orderly develop wind power, actively promote other clean energy power generation, give full play to the basic role of coal power in ensuring supply, and promote the use of non-fossil energy and non-electricity according to local conditions.

In terms of building an energy-saving and efficient energy consumption system, it is proposed to strengthen the control of energy consumption intensity, promote the reduction and substitution of coal consumption, rationally regulate oil and gas consumption, vigorously promote the electrification of end-use energy, focus on the application of energy-saving technologies in key areas, and promote comprehensive energy construction efficiently and intensively.

In terms of building a strong and interconnected energy transmission and distribution system, it is proposed to promote the construction of a new type of power system, promote the construction of multi-source gas supply channels, improve the logistics network integrating coal transmission, storage and distribution, and optimize the layout of refined oil transmission, storage and distribution networks.

In terms of building a safe and flexible energy regulation system, it is proposed to promote the flexible transformation of coal-fired power units, rationally deploy natural gas peak-shaving power stations, accelerate the development of pumped storage, deploy new energy storage power stations on demand, guide user loads to participate in peak-shaving interactions, and promote Build a pilot project for the integration of source, network, load and storage.

In terms of building an innovative and applicable energy technology system, it is proposed to accelerate the construction of energy technology innovation capabilities, accelerate the popularization and application of low-carbon advanced applicable technologies, actively carry out strategic and forward-looking energy technology layout, and create a leading domestic characteristic hydrogen energy industry chain.

In terms of building a unified and open energy market system, it is proposed to actively participate in the construction of the electricity market, actively participate in the carbon emission trading market, and plan to participate in the energy use rights trading market.

A lot of content is worth looking forward to

The reporter found that there are many things worth looking forward to in the “Program”.

For example, the “Plan” proposes to vigorously develop photovoltaic power generation, comprehensively promote the development of distributed photovoltaic construction in parks at and above the provincial level, and focus on building demonstration projects of distributed photovoltaic integration construction such as Changsha Huanghua Airport T3 Terminal and Changsha High-speed Railway Hub Station. The construction of photovoltaic projects such as Ningxiang Huitang agricultural (oil) solar complementary, strives to break through 1 million kilowatts of photovoltaic installed capacity in the city by 2025, and reach 2.5 million kilowatts of photovoltaic installed capacity by 2030.

Another example is the centralized energy supply demonstration project of geothermal energy, which explicitly accelerates the pilot construction of large-scale application of shallow geothermal energy buildings such as Daze Lake Haigui Town and Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Park in the waterfront new city of Wangcheng District. Renovated residential, public, and industrial buildings use shallow geothermal energy to provide cooling and heat that accounts for no less than 30% of the annual air-conditioning cooling and heat of the entire application area. By 2025, the application pilot projects in the above-mentioned areas will be basically completed. Promote the construction and commissioning of the smart energy station project in the southern area of ​​Yanghu Ecological New City to meet the cooling and heating energy needs of buildings in the Yanghu area. Focusing on the banks of the Xiangjiang River, Liuyang River, and Laodao River, build a shallow geothermal central heating/cooling area in Songya Lake Ecological New City, and actively provide heating in residential areas, new commercial complexes, high-speed rail stations, schools, hospitals, etc. Large-scale buildings with cooling needs carry out the construction or renovation of shallow geothermal energy centralized energy supply, forming a “one piece of multi-point” geothermal energy centralized energy supply pattern.

The demonstration project of charging infrastructure construction is proposed, and requirements are put forward for the construction of charging facilities for residents’ own use, social public charging facilities, and special charging facilities. Conditions, existing service areas and gas stations on national and provincial trunk lines need to build fast charging piles of no less than 60 kilowatts, and new service areas, large-scale tourist attractions or tourist resorts, urban public parking places, and community parking lots are required to be built at a rate of no less than 60 kilowatts. 30% of the parking spaces are equipped with charging piles. By 2025, there will be 36,000 public charging piles in Changsha, and a charging service circle of “1 km” in the central city and “5 km” in the suburbs will be fully completed.

