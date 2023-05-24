Changzhou 2023 Vocational Education Week officially launched

14
On May 23, Changzhou 2023 Vocational Education Activity Week was officially launched. Wan Limei, vice chairman of the CPPCC and director of the Municipal Education Bureau, attended the launching ceremony.
During the event, 7 newly established industrial colleges and 6 industrial college cultivation projects were officially awarded licenses. It is reported that in order to promote the deep integration of vocational education and regional industrial development, the Municipal Education Bureau, in conjunction with the Human Resources and Social Security Bureau and other departments, launched the application for vocational colleges and industrial colleges in April this year. 13 industrial colleges will regularly carry out education and teaching activities for “industrial professors” in lecture halls, “double-qualified teachers” in enterprises, and “practice students” in workshops; a vocational education system that supports professional groups and is oriented to job groups will be formed to attract the depth of enterprises Participate in vocational education professional planning, curriculum setting, teaching material development, teaching design, teaching implementation, and improve students’ professional ability. The Municipal Bureau of Education and the Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security give certain financial support to the Industrial College.
In addition, during the vocational education activity week, vocational schools will carry out technical skills services, voluntary assistance and other activities for the public; send technology and services to the production line to help industry companies solve practical problems. At the same time, a series of activities such as “skilled masters” entering the campus and “face-to-face student enterprises” will be carried out to further deepen the integration of production and education, school-enterprise cooperation, improve the taste of campus culture, and enhance the effect of educating people.
