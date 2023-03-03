Home News Chaos returned to the road at kilometer 18 in Cali
Chaos returned to the road at kilometer 18 in Cali

Chaos returned to the road at kilometer 18 in Cali

The erroneous and dangerous practices of some motorcycle users on the roads Cali and the metropolitan area They returned to the Vía al Mar.

Beyond the controls announced by the Ministry of Mobility of Cali, groups of bikers continue to risk their lives and those of other road actors.

A video circulating on social networks shows the moment in which groups of motorcyclists They go down at high speed from kilometer 18 with cheeky movements invading the opposite lane.

Until one of these subjects on board a motorcycle, with a passenger included, loses control and ends up falling to the asphalt without tragic consequences.

Illegal practices that have spread to Avenida Cañasgordas, Calle 5, and recently, in the extension of Avenida Circunvalar.

The Mobility authorities have been in charge of carry out operations and immobilizationsbut the risky death races continue to run rampant.

