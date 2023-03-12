Home News Charity event: Association sets an example against violence against children – Ruhr area – news
News

Charity event: Association sets an example against violence against children – Ruhr area – news

by admin
Charity event: Association sets an example against violence against children – Ruhr area – news

The organizers want to take a stand against violence against children and have brought in prominent support: professional boxer Patrick Korte, ex-soccer player Thorsten Legat and others are taking part in a benefit soccer game.

Organizer hopes for donations

There will also be live music and lectures in Essen’s “Sportpark Hallo”. The organizer hopes for many donations.

People volunteer

People volunteer in the Kinderseelenschützer association. They help young adults who suffered severe violence in their childhood, provide them with legal support and are contact persons for those affected who have so far remained silent out of fear.

In 2021 alone, more than 17,000 children in Germany were victims of sexual violence.

See also  The orange warning of typhoon is issued again, "Sandu" may pass the area of ​​northeastern Zhejiang—News—Science Net

You may also like

A foul smell leads to a corpse in...

Millonarios drew goalless with Nacional in Medellín

VfB Stuttgart at Eintracht Frankfurt: Just neat is...

Sadni reaps gold at the end of the...

Nayib Bukele expressed his interest in coming to...

Heavy rains in California – dam on river...

As his predecessor did, the current Algerian ambassador...

The navigation chart for the present decade

The old and new faces of China’s new...

Three Palestinian gunmen shot dead in the West...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy