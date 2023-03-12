The organizers want to take a stand against violence against children and have brought in prominent support: professional boxer Patrick Korte, ex-soccer player Thorsten Legat and others are taking part in a benefit soccer game.

Organizer hopes for donations

There will also be live music and lectures in Essen’s “Sportpark Hallo”. The organizer hopes for many donations.

People volunteer

People volunteer in the Kinderseelenschützer association. They help young adults who suffered severe violence in their childhood, provide them with legal support and are contact persons for those affected who have so far remained silent out of fear.

In 2021 alone, more than 17,000 children in Germany were victims of sexual violence.