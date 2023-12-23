Charlie Hebdo found guilty of defamation after article about Muslim school

© AP

The French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, which was sued by a Muslim school after an article linking the school to the Muslim Brotherhood, was found guilty of defamation by the court in Valence on Thursday. This was reported by the magazine’s lawyer and the chairman of the association that runs the school.

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:38 PM

Charlie Hebdo received a conditional fine of 3,000 euros and must also pay 3,000 euros in compensation to the association behind the school. Charlie Hebdo’s lawyer, Richard Malka, called it a “disappointing decision” and announced he would appeal.

A completely different sound can be heard during the union. “The court clearly shows that there is no link between the association and the Muslim Brotherhood,” says chairman Mourad Jabri, who is happy that “a long struggle” is coming to an end.

The article, which was published in July 2022, prevented the school from purchasing a plot of land, even though the sale had been approved by the municipal council. The private primary school, which has about forty students, is now housed in the Valence mosque.

Share this: Facebook

X

