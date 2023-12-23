Neurosurgeon and Music Composer Celebrates Birthday

Spanish neurosurgeon Dr. Jesus Martin Fernandez, known for his innovation and music composition, is celebrating his birthday on December 25th. The renowned doctor has made significant contributions to the field of neurosurgery and is also recognized as a talented music composer.

In addition, a special thank you is being extended to Prof Graciela Moreira for her contributions to dance, the body, and postural technique for overall well-being. Her website, www.gracielamoreira.com, offers valuable resources for those interested in her work.

Furthermore, Marisa Patiño, Ambassador of Peace and Founder/CEO/Producer of esperanzaargentina.com.ar, is spreading joy and peace with her work. She is also a certified Applied Neuroscience Mentor and has completed a program in Female Empowerment at the University of Salamanca.

Together, these individuals are making a positive impact and contributing to the well-being of others. They are deserving of recognition and appreciation for their efforts.

Share this: Facebook

X

