LA Dodgers fired 5 players, 3 Latinos

The Los Angeles Dodgers are making major moves in the off-season, making headlines with their signings of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The team made history by signing Ohtani to a record-breaking $700 million, 10-season contract, and Yamamoto to a $325 million, 12-year contract, totaling over a billion dollars for just two players. The Dodgers are clearly aiming to create a powerhouse team capable of dominating the world of baseball in the upcoming seasons.

In addition to their high-profile signings, the Dodgers also made the decision to release five minor league players, including three Latino players. This move comes as no surprise, as new players coming in often means others have to make way. Among the released players are Anderson Estevez, Erick Nava, Rancer Adon, Trevor Bettencourt and Josh Stowers, with three of them being Latino players.

The Latino players, including Dominican pitcher Anderson Estevez, Venezuelan pitcher Erick Nava, and Dominican pitcher Rancher Adon, saw their contracts terminated after struggling to make an impact in the minor leagues. While their time with the Dodgers may have come to an end, it’s clear that the team is focused on building a strong and competitive roster for the upcoming seasons.

