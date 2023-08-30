Chasing the Dream of Shali: Expanding Opportunities in the Greater Bay Area

Chasing the dream of Shali in the Greater Bay Area towards the future

The city of Luohe in Guangdong province has recently concluded a successful series of economic cooperation activities in the Greater Bay Area. The “Double Recruitment and Double Promotion” series of activities aimed to promote cooperation and attract investment to the region.

The event spanned from August 24th to 29th and was held in Shenzhen, a forefront city of reform and opening up. The activities included enterprise inspections, product exhibitions, project promotions, seminars, and exchanges. These events showcased Luohe’s famous and high-quality products and projects to entrepreneurs in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The results of the activities were highly fruitful in attracting investment. During the event, the main leaders of Luohe visited over 100 target enterprises and business associations, meeting with over 400 important merchants and guests. They managed to sort out a number of investment leads and promoted 19 projects with a total investment of 27.21 billion yuan. These projects covered various sectors such as food, logistics, intelligent machinery, equipment manufacturing, new materials, and the digital economy.

The success of the event is a testament to the city’s aggressive approach to attracting investment and promoting high-quality transformation and development. The city started preparing for the event in June, with clear requirements and coordination from the main leaders of the municipal party committee and government. Teams from relevant departments settled in the Greater Bay Area a month in advance to carry out business invitation, docking, and coordination work.

The event implemented an innovative working mode called the “1+3+8+1” model. This model included holding a “double recruitment and double promotion” conference, conducting activities in different counties and districts, organizing investment promotion activities in eight counties and ensuring the effectiveness of the overall event. The city focused on attracting enterprises related to modern food, new materials, and advanced manufacturing, ensuring that investment projects were clustered together for a win-win development.

Furthermore, the event involved not only industrial projects but also fund equity, infrastructure, and digital cities, among others. This approach aimed to maximize Luohe’s long-term development potential and enhance the city’s popularity, influence, and attractiveness.

The Greater Bay Area “Double Recruitment and Double Promotion” series of activities also placed a strong emphasis on talent recruitment. The city’s leaders expressed sincere invitations to entrepreneurs and highlighted the importance of attracting outstanding talents and entrepreneurs to Luohe. The city has implemented various policies and measures to optimize the business environment and create a food innovation talent highland.

Luohe’s city image promotion also showcased its delicious food, beautiful scenery, and characteristic culture. An exhibition and tasting activity of Luohe’s famous and high-quality products was held during the event, attracting attention and creating further interest in the city.

With a successful “Double Recruitment and Double Promotion” series of activities, Luohe is now poised for a beautiful future in the Greater Bay Area. The city’s aggressive attitude towards attracting investment and promoting cooperation has paved the way for practical cooperation in a wider range of fields. With its delicious food and promising opportunities, Luohe is on track to become a key player in the Chinese-style modernization journey.

