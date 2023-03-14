Home News ChatGPT releases a more powerful version of its popular system
The creators of ChatGPT have revealed a new model of the popular system, which they claim is more powerful than the current one.

The new tool, GPT-4, which the company says is more powerful and humane, is now available to programmers and paying OpenAI customers.

“Here is GPT-4, our most capable and lined-up model yet. It is available today on our API (with a waiting list) and on ChatGPT+,” Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, wrote on his Twitter account.

The developers say that the new tool, in addition to text, accepts images and outputs text as well, which allows you to chat with the system by introducing images and complex files, such as entire books to summarize them, in order to make it faster, more accurate and more human.

“While less capable than humans in many real-world scenarios, it exhibits human-level performance in various academic and professional benchmarks,” the company explains in a statement. with RT

