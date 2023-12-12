Chen Wei emphasized at the Municipal Party Committee’s theme education research results exchange meeting: Establish a correct view of political performance and make good use of family heirlooms to promote the theme education in depth and practice to achieve results.

Chen Wei, the secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, emphasized the importance of establishing a correct view of political performance and making good use of family heirlooms to promote the theme education in depth and practice to achieve results at the Municipal Party Committee’s theme education research results exchange meeting.

The meeting, which was held yesterday morning, aimed to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on research and the latest meeting spirit of the Central and Provincial Party Committee on the theme education. It focused on exchanging research results, analyzing typical examples, strengthening transformation and application, and promoting the theme education to be in-depth, practical, and effective.

Chen Wei, who also leads the Municipal Party Committee’s Thematic Education Leading Group, highlighted the need to use the methodology contained in the “Double Eighth Strategy” to resolve new “growing pains” at a new historical starting point. He also emphasized the importance of improving the political position, practicing the correct view of political performance, and striving to improve the level of grassroots social governance.

Furthermore, Chen Wei emphasized the importance of Daxing survey research as an important content and a distinctive feature of the thematic education. He urged the need to make good use of the heirloom of investigation and research and to transform the research results into the “golden key” to promote high-quality development.

The meeting was attended by relevant comrades from the Central Thematic Education Fifth Circuit Steering Group, and Zhou Weijiang, leader of the Provincial Party Committee’s Fourth Circuit Steering Group for Thematic Education, was present to provide guidance. Exchange speeches or written speeches were delivered by municipal leaders and the person in charge of the Municipal Court.

Overall, the meeting focused on the practical implementation of the theme education and emphasized the importance of using research results to promote high-quality development and ensure overall social security and stability.

Share this: Facebook

X

