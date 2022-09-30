Chen Wei went to Xiuzhou District to command and dispatch the epidemic prevention and control work: comprehensively check and fill in the gaps



Yesterday afternoon and evening, Chen Wei, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, went to the Xiuzhou District Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters to direct and dispatch the epidemic disposal work. He emphasized that it is necessary to deeply understand the severity and complexity of the current epidemic situation, to be fully tightened, active, and strict, put an end to flukes, comprehensively check and fill gaps, make every effort to implement it, and cut off the fastest speed with the greatest determination and the greatest strength. Epidemic transmission chain. Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Li Jun attended the relevant meeting.

In the afternoon, after listening to the latest epidemic research and judgment and related situation reports, Chen Wei pointed out that it is necessary to put an end to the fluke mentality, work hard, and deal with the uncertainty of the epidemic with the certainty of work. It is necessary to focus on the key points, not worry about gains and losses, and firmly focus on key links, key areas, key personnel and other epidemic “amplifiers”, quickly control risks, and accurately block the chain of epidemic transmission. It is necessary to adhere to the fast system, so as to make all necessary adjustments, all inspections, all separations, and all transfers, so as to ensure the formation of closed-loop management, and strive to reverse the situation in the shortest time.

Chen Wei emphasized that Xiuzhou District should earnestly shoulder the main responsibility, be responsible for defending the soil, be responsible for defending the soil, be responsible for defending the soil, fully mobilize and go all out, give full play to the role of the grass-roots party organization as a fighting fortress and the role of party members as a vanguard and model, and make every link solid. , Take good care of each pass, guard each position, and ensure that the responsibilities of each decision-making order are assigned to the post. It is necessary to adhere to the city’s “one game of chess”, coordinate the allocation of resources, coordinate efficiently and closely, and resolutely win the battle of epidemic prevention and control.

In the evening, Chen Wei went to Xiuzhou District to direct and dispatch the epidemic prevention and control work. He pointed out that the situation of the Xiuzhou epidemic was complicated, and we should pay more attention to it in our thinking, tighten it up, make up our minds and act decisively, and we should not have a fluke. The flow regulation should be clearer, the investigation should be more detailed, and the management and control should be more timely and stricter, to ensure that the key risk groups should be transferred and separated, so that the quiet areas can truly be quiet. The nucleic acid testing process needs to be further optimized, not only to ensure that all inspections are carried out, but also to speed up and improve efficiency, so that risks can be discovered and dealt with in the first time. It is necessary to strengthen the operation of special classes, quickly activate the urban integrated flat command system, and ensure the smooth flow of orders.

Chen Wei emphasized that it is necessary to keep the alarm bell ringing, do a good job of overall planning, strictly implement the measures of “foreign defense import”, and strictly control the social aspect and high-speed bayonet management. Good “large, medium and small doors”.