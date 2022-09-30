[Epoch Times, September 30, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ma Weifen) Big S (Xu Xiyuan) and “Cool Dragon” Gu Junye were interviewed as a couple for the first time after their marriage, and filmed magazine covers together. The previous love at first sight has fermented into the most beautiful love over time. For the first time, Da S has disclosed his voice, the story of the two, and the interaction between husband and wife.

They were members of a top Korean men’s group and a popular Taiwanese actor and host. The two who were secretly dating met because of their work, but in the end they quietly broke up due to distance and artist status. Twenty-three years have passed without news. In early 2022, after Gu Junye learned from the news that Xu Xiyuan was divorced, he made a phone call from Seoul without any expectations. After all, it has been 20 years. er. Unexpectedly, her phone number did not change. They talked all night until dawn, and the story unfolded like this.

Seo Hee-won and her ex chose to break up peacefully after ten years of marriage. Da S also revealed for the first time that he has been full of fears almost every day since childhood, “I have all kinds of pressures and burdens on me”, Da S described himself as a soldier in the past to face every day, but in the After meeting Gu Junye, everything changed.

Big S (Xu Xiyuan) announced in March of this year that she quickly got married after reuniting with Gu Junye. This 20-year relationship has touched many people. And a series of photos taken by the couple for fashion miscellaneous this time were also exposed today, and the interaction between the two is natural and intimate.

In the magazine interview, the two sides exposed the process of the two people’s secret love, breakup, reconnection and reunion, which made people see that their story is more bizarre and romantic than the movie.

Responsible editor: Xin Youan