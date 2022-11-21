The picture shows the scene of the press conference.Photo by Zhang Lang

(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Chengdu strengthens the closed-loop management of the whole process of key trucks and implements non-contact loading and unloading

Chinanews.com, Chengdu, November 21 (Reporter Wang Peng) The Chengdu Municipal Government Information Office held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control work on the evening of the 21st. Zeng Hu, deputy director of the Chengdu Municipal Transportation Bureau, said that Chengdu will strengthen the closed-loop management of the entire process of key trucks. , to implement non-contact loading and unloading.

Zeng Hu said that since November 1, Chengdu’s “inspection upon entering Sichuan” has inspected a total of 1.588 million people who came (returned) to Sichuan, found 311 people with red codes, and 165,000 people who came (returned) to Chengdu from key epidemic areas outside the province. Recently, Chengdu found that some people who came (returned) to Sichuan from key epidemic areas did not truthfully report to the community after arriving in Chengdu, or did not go directly to the place of residence after reporting, but went to crowded public places, and individual truck distribution centers managed Irregularities and inadequate implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures have caused the epidemic to spread within a certain range.

Zeng Hu said that in response to these problems, Chengdu has optimized and perfected the “Chengdu Expressway “Inspection upon Entry into Sichuan” Inspection Work Specifications” and the “Chengdu Truck Distribution Center Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Specifications” to further improve the scientific nature of transportation epidemic prevention and control measures. precision.

Zeng Hu said that according to the “Chengdu City Truck Distribution Center Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Specifications”, Chengdu strengthens the closed-loop management of the whole process of key trucks, and adopts closed-loop management of “picking and chasing” for trucks coming (returning) to Sichuan from key epidemic areas, and “point-to-point “Transportation, from the closed-loop escort at the expressway bayonet to the loading and unloading site, implement non-contact loading and unloading, and escort to the expressway entrance after completion of loading and unloading.

At the same time, Chengdu has built a distribution center for trucks, the “anti-epidemic bubble”, and implemented zoning and classification management for truck distribution centers such as logistics parks, freight stations, comprehensive markets, professional markets, and mail express distribution centers, and designated independent or relatively closed areas as the focus of the epidemic. In the regional truck operation area, strengthen regional ventilation and disinfection, and implement closed-loop management for the staff and loading and unloading personnel in the area to prevent the spread of the epidemic.